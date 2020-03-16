Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INSG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Securities downgraded Inseego to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.11.

INSG stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.08. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Inseego by 6,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Inseego in the third quarter worth $74,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

