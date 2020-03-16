Insider Buying: Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) CEO Buys $223,600.00 in Stock

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AINV opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $718.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.09%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,903,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

