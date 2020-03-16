Insider Buying: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Insider Buys $242,550.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider David R. Harlow bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BancFirst by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BancFirst by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.