Insider Buying: Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CFO Purchases $182,750.00 in Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,610.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BG stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,515,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bunge by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP increased its stake in Bunge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

