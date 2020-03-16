Insider Buying: Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Director Purchases $237,549.98 in Stock

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Director David Nierenberg acquired 235,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Nierenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, David Nierenberg acquired 529,605 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $524,308.95.

Shares of FTK opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.69. Flotek Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 27.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,990,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 813,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 465,076 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 340,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 276,569 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 551.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

