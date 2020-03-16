Insider Buying: Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Buys $167,750.00 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $167,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HBCP opened at $23.88 on Monday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $203.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

