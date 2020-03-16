Insider Buying: Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) EVP Acquires $135,500.00 in Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) EVP Doug J. Healey bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,996 shares in the company, valued at $745,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MAC stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.34%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $7,430,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Macerich by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

