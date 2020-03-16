Insider Buying: NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) President Purchases $234,600.00 in Stock

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) President Jason T. Serrano bought 60,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 412,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,531.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 118.84, a current ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 508,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 373,799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,351,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

