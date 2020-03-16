Insider Buying: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. Analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONA. TheStreet cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 222,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

