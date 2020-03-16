Insider Buying: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Buys $159,250.74 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SCL opened at $82.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

