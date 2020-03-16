Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $178,750.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $178,300.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $169,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00.

PFSI stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

Several research firms have commented on PFSI. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

