Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) President Sells $145,386.00 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RP opened at $54.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $39,873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RealPage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in RealPage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,100,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

