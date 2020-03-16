Intellicheck Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

