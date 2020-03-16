Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives GBX 1,655 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,655 ($21.77).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 6,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,707 ($22.45) per share, with a total value of £102,420 ($134,727.70).

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.84) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,681.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,539.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

