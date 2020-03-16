Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1,020.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,490 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 182,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,700,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $90.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $82.73 and a one year high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

