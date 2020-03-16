Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rentokil Initial (RTO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON: RTO) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 545 ($7.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

2/28/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/27/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 495 ($6.51) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 460 ($6.05).

2/24/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 425 ($5.59).

2/4/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/27/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 403.70 ($5.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 490.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 460.08. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of GBX 343.40 ($4.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 3.64 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

