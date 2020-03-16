IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,141 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $161,980,000 after acquiring an additional 370,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 85.3% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 10,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 110,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $158.83 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,057.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

