IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 854.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $6,243,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,897,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,807,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $112.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.78. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.47 and a 1-year high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.82.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

