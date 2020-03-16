Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $28.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,607,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

