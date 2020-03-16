Irma Loya Tuder Buys 5,172 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

