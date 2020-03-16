James Robert Jr. Arnold Purchases 5,000 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NXGN stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

