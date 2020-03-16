JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $411.37

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 411.37 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 437.10 ($5.75), with a volume of 489544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.60 ($6.74).

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. UBS Group downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 922.82 ($12.14).

The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 792.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 768.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92.

About JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

