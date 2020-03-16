Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE JEF opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,716,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 489.5% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.