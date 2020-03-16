Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

JT stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,412,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 164,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jianpu Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

