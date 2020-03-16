JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

JKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 156,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

