JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €58.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.00 ($58.14).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a one year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

