Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €530.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €530.00 ($616.28) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €666.00 ($774.42) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €615.00 ($715.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €584.69 ($679.87).

Kering stock opened at €405.00 ($470.93) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €537.52 and a 200-day moving average of €520.50. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

