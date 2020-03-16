KeyCorp Comments on American Electric Power Company Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

NYSE:AEP opened at $86.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.