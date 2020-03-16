KeyCorp Comments on Eversource Energy’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.62.

Shares of ES stock opened at $88.53 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

