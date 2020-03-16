K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of K&S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of K&S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of K&S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

KPLUF stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. K&S has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

