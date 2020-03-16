LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAIX Inc. is an artificial intelligence company primarily in China. It creates and delivers products and services for English learning. The company’s proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get LAIX alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LAIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LAIX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LAIX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of LAIX stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. LAIX has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $214.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAIX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LAIX in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LAIX by 56.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of LAIX by 3,243.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 970,095 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,405,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LAIX (LAIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.