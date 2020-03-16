Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2020 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

3/2/2020 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$42.00.

3/2/2020 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

3/2/2020 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00.

3/2/2020 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$37.00.

2/20/2020 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

LB stock opened at C$32.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$27.70 and a 12 month high of C$46.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.99%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

