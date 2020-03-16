Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LXE. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Leucrotta Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.92.

Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

