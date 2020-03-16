Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LXRX. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $205.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 721.10%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

