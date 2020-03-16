LGL Group (LGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGL Group stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. LGL Group has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

In other LGL Group news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $46,187.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

