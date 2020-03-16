Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,211,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 518,934 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYK. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

