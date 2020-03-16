Liberum Capital Lowers Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target to GBX 245

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective dropped by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 245 ($3.22) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FAN. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Volution Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.33 ($2.94).

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $337.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.30. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55).

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total value of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

