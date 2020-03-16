Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:DPEU opened at GBX 40 ($0.53) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.37. DP Eurasia has a twelve month low of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.