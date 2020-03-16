Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Network International from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 648 ($8.52).

LON:NETW opened at GBX 400 ($5.26) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 417.50 ($5.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 586.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 571.13.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

