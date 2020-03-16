Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group (LON:SNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNN. HSBC downgraded shares of Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 694.29 ($9.13).

Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 440.50 ($5.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $706.81 million and a PE ratio of 48.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 601 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 594.74. Sanne Group has a twelve month low of GBX 474.45 ($6.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 762 ($10.02).

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

