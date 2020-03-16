Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYG. Redburn Partners lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.