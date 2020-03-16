LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

LPLA opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

