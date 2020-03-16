LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $73.57 on Friday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

