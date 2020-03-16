LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

