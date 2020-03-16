MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,369 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of MakeMyTrip worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMYT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 601,467 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,225,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 177,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. BidaskClub cut MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

