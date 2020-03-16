Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manning and Napier earned a news sentiment score of -3.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:MN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.97. Manning and Napier has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manning and Napier will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

