Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) has been trending very negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Maple Gold Mines earned a media sentiment score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MGM opened at C$0.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. Maple Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

