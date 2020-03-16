MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

