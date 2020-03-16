Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Menlo Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.34. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNLO. State Street Corp increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.