Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 2,365.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Metropolitan Bank worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $42,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,906 shares of company stock worth $243,048. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

